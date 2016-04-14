Aerial Filters - DJI Mavic|
$69.99 USD
Capture epic aerial footage with the SANDMARC Aerial Filter Pack for DJI Mavic. Aerial Filters allow you to get a smoother, better exposed videos and add motion blur for a natural look to your videos.
- Gimbal calibration tested
- Can leave the filter on prior to start-up
- ND4, ND8, ND16 and Polarizer Filter Pack
Neutral Density (ND) Filters:
- Smoother, better exposed aerial shots
- Add motion blur for a natural look to your videos
- ND4 best used for moderately cloudy, moderately sunny days
- ND8 best used for moderately sunny, not cloudy days
- ND16 best used for bright sunny days
Polarizer Filters:
- Suppress glare from oceans & lakes
- Improve dynamic range
- Bring out colors in your photos & videos.
Filter Construction:
- Industrial Grade, Multi-Coated Glass Material
- Ultra Lightweight - Each filter weighs 1 gm
Package Includes:
- ND4 (2-Stop ND)
- ND8 (3-Stop ND)
- ND16 (4-Stop ND)
- Polarizer Filter
- Filter Case
Compatible with DJI Mavic ONLY.
USA
|
Service
|
Cost
|
Delivery
|
USPS
|
FREE
|
3-5 Business Days
|
FedEx
|
$19.99
|
1-2 Business Days
CANADA
|
Service
|
Cost
|
Delivery
|
USPS
|
$4.99
|
1-2 Weeks
|
FedEx
|
$19.99
|
3-5 Business Days
INTERNATIONAL
|
Service
|
Cost
|
Delivery
|
Orders over $75
|
FREE
|
2-3 Weeks
|Orders below $75
|$9.99
|2-3 Weeks
