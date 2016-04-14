 SANDMARC Aerial Filters for DJI Mavic Pro - Polarizer, ND4, ND8 & ND16

Aerial Filters - DJI Mavic

$69.99 USD

Capture epic aerial footage with the SANDMARC Aerial Filter Pack for DJI Mavic. Aerial Filters allow you to get a smoother, better exposed videos and add motion blur for a natural look to your videos. 

    • Gimbal calibration tested
    • Can leave the filter on prior to start-up
    • ND4, ND8, ND16 and Polarizer Filter Pack
Further details are found in the "Specs" section.

    Neutral Density (ND) Filters:

    • Smoother, better exposed aerial shots
    • Add motion blur for a natural look to your videos
    • ND4 best used for moderately cloudy, moderately sunny days
    • ND8 best used for moderately sunny, not cloudy days
    • ND16 best used for bright sunny days

    Polarizer Filters:

    • Suppress glare from oceans & lakes
    • Improve dynamic range
    • Bring out colors in your photos & videos.

    Filter Construction:

    • Industrial Grade, Multi-Coated Glass Material
    • Ultra Lightweight - Each filter weighs 1 gm

    Package Includes:

    • ND4 (2-Stop ND)
    • ND8 (3-Stop ND)
    • ND16 (4-Stop ND)
    • Polarizer Filter
    • Filter Case
      Compatible with DJI Mavic ONLY.

      USA

      Service

      Cost

      Delivery

      USPS

      FREE

      3-5 Business Days

      FedEx

      $19.99

      1-2 Business Days


      CANADA

      Service

      Cost

      Delivery

      USPS

      $4.99

      1-2 Weeks

      FedEx

      $19.99

      3-5 Business Days


      INTERNATIONAL

      Service

      Cost

      Delivery

      Orders over $75

      FREE

      2-3 Weeks 
      Orders below $75 $9.99 2-3 Weeks 

      For more information on shipping, please visit our SHIPPING Page. 

      For details on Warranty and Returns, please CLICK HERE.

       

      What makes a great filter?
      MATERIALS
      When using filters for your videos, it is important to ensure that your DJI camera does not loose its video sharpness and quality. To ensure that, we use an industrial grade multi-coating process to make our filter glass materials.

      For photography and videography, uncoated filters are more likely to set up lens flare. Multi-coating provides a refined quality with further enhanced and accurate transmission of light and colors.


      VERSATILE USE
      With the Aerial Filter set including both ND and Polarizer filters, you can use each filter for different landscapes and weather conditions.

      ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT

      The weight of the filters is critical especially when using filters with DJI Mavic. In order to achieve this, we used an aluminum frame material that provides the lightest yet most durable finish to our filters.
      CAPTURE EPIC AERIAL FOOTAGE

